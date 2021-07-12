Food Tech Market Size, Share, Development Strategy, Revenue By 2027

Cancel
bostonnews.net
 17 days ago

The global food tech market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry. This is resulting in more hygienic processes, faster production, and higher capacity output.

