Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota United CEO to step down at end of season

KARE 11
KARE 11
 16 days ago
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United FC CEO Chris Wright announced on Monday that he will be stepping down following the conclusion of this season. According to the team's website, the decision was in place for years for Wright to step down after "establishing a foundation" for the club. “We...

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/
