Drunk Buffaloes Lead Indian Authorities To Illegal Liquor Stash
Three brothers were arrested in the west Indian district of Gandhinagar after their drunken livestock alerted authorities to an illegal liquor operation at the family farm. Police seized 101 bottles of vodka, whiskey, and other flavored spirits that were hidden in water troughs after veterinarians tipped off police in the city of Chiloda, the Times of India reports. The sale, distribution, or transportation of alcohol is strictly forbidden in the region.vinepair.com
