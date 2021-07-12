Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Drunk Buffaloes Lead Indian Authorities To Illegal Liquor Stash

By Travis Gillmore
vinepair.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree brothers were arrested in the west Indian district of Gandhinagar after their drunken livestock alerted authorities to an illegal liquor operation at the family farm. Police seized 101 bottles of vodka, whiskey, and other flavored spirits that were hidden in water troughs after veterinarians tipped off police in the city of Chiloda, the Times of India reports. The sale, distribution, or transportation of alcohol is strictly forbidden in the region.

vinepair.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Stash#Alcohol#West Indian#Chiloda#The Times Of India
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Newborn Baby's Partially Eaten Body Found Near Gas Agency, Search On For Mother

A newborn baby's body was found abandoned near a gas agency in India on Tuesday. The police said the body had been partially eaten by stray dogs. Staff working for the gas agency in the northern state of Punjab saw the canines feeding on the body, local media Jagran.com reported [Google Translate showed]. They then informed the police who arrived at the scene and took the remains to a nearby hospital.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

'Cannibal' Man Gets Death Penalty For Killing Mother, Chopping Her And Eating Body Parts

A man in India was handed the death penalty for killing his mother and eating her body parts. A court in the western state of Maharashtra announced the sentence Thursday. Sunil Kuchikorvi was accused of ripping the body of his 62-year-old mother apart and removing her organs. He then allegedly chopped the woman's body parts into pieces and ate some after cooking them on a frying pan, The Times of India reported.
Love County, OKKTEN.com

Authorities bust illegal marijuana farm in Love County

MARIETTA, Okla. (KTEN) -- State and local authorities shut down an illegal marijuana grow farm in Love County on Thursday morning. The farm, on State Highway 32 in Marietta, is the first such bust in Love County, but the third in southern Oklahoma this year. "I'm not surprised that there's...
SocietyInternational Business Times

Gang Who Kidnaps Infants, Sells Them To Childless Couples Arrested In India

Authorities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have arrested members of a child trafficking group responsible for abducting and selling newborns to childless couples, officials said Monday. Police arrested 16 people and rescued six kidnapped children during an overnight operation conducted in the city of Aligarh and its surrounding...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

5-Day-Old Baby's Toes Eaten Away By Rodents After Infant Dumped In Bushes

A 5-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in the bushes near a village in India. Authorities said Thursday some rodents had eaten away two toes of both the legs of the child. The baby was rescued by officials of the District Child Protection Unit of Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the state of Andhra Pradesh after they received information about the abandoned child, media outlet The Hindu reported.
Scrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Tulsa, OKNew York Post

Mom arrested after her 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Oklahoma police arrested a woman after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth – and the family welcomed the child’s rapist to a baby shower. Tulsa police said mom Desiree Castaneda and other family members knew about the victim’s relationship with 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara, who was reportedly surprised when he was arrested July 14 as he accompanied the 12-year-old to the hospital where she delivered.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Uber driver, 40, who was carjacked and beaten by gang of teenage boys pretended to be dead and escaped when they threw her into river in Brazil

An Uber driver who was carjacked and beaten by gang four of teenage boys pretended to be dead and escaped when they threw her from a bridge into river in Brazil. Marcia Angola had picked up the four teens after they requested a ride on the app in Tangará da Serra, Mato Grosso, on Saturday, according to online news outlet G1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy