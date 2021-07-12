Cancel
Browns: Jedrick Wills is not a Top 10 tackle but Jack Conklin absolutely is

By Chad Porto
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts say Jedrick Wills and Jack Conlin aren’t Top 10 tackles in the NFL. ESPN ranked the top offensive tackles in the NFL on their ESPN+ subscriber page and made a point to not include Jedrick Wills or Jack Conklin. This despite other tackles from Wills’ draft class being included on the list. Who made the list from the 2020 NFL Draft class? Mekhi Becton and Tristan Wirfs. Becton was ranked sixth on the list, while Wirfs eighth. According to USAToday, Conklin did get votes but fell short.

factoryofsadness.co

