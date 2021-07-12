Family Promise of Lima-Allen County starting to notice an increase in families needing their services

Homelessness has many faces and 33% of them are families that have fallen on hard times. All it may take is an unexpected illness or the loss of a job that can put a family out on the street. The executive director of Lima Allen County Family Promise speaking to Rotarians about the crisis of homelessness right here in our area. Last year the agency served 27 families and they are expecting more this year as the moratorium regarding evictions due to the pandemic has expired.