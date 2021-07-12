Adaptive Cruise Control Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share and Trends Analysis Report to 2027
The global Adaptive Cruise Control Market is forecasted to be worth USD 62.36 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The adaptive cruise control market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced technology to avoid rear-end collisions and rising preference for automated vehicles to eases the other activities while driving. Besides, the increasing government initiatives for implementing low emission and energy-efficient vehicles is expected to boost market growth shortly.www.bostonnews.net
