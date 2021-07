Giovanna Silvestre is a young influencer and entrepreneur who is on a mission to bring positivity to the life of others. She believes that everyone should live their dream life and that the biggest regret in life is not living it the way one wants. Her yoga wear line “Confused Girl in the City” was launched with this notion. Giovanna Silvestre will soon be launching her first book “Confused Girl, Find Your Peace In The Chaos” and is also currently focused on designing her course “Free of Fear” to help people break through their known and unknown anxieties and embrace life to follow their dreams. Giovanna Silvestre is also launching her course “Free of Fear” to help girls rise above their fears and anxiety that stand as a barrier between them and their dreams. This will be a 4-step strategy course to help girls live their life freely. The course has been designed with her real-life experiences and the lessons she learned from them.