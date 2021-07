NASHVILLE, Tenn. — John Berry, GRAMMY® winning singer/songwriter has announced on his 2021 Christmas With John Berry, The Silver Anniversary Tour. The performance on December 18 in Macon, Georgia’s Grand Opera House will celebrate the only venue he has done all 25 years of the Christmas tour at any one venue. 2020 brought many new challenges to the touring industry, but he is determined to bring the joy of live music and the much-needed Christmas spirit to fans in 2021. Tickets on sale Friday. More information for the Christmas With John Berry, The Silver Anniversary Tour at johnberry.com/tour.