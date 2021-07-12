Cancel
Dornette Kanga Klimb Aerial Adventure Course at the Zoo

By amanda ciani
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
 16 days ago

Kanga Klimb, located high atop Roo Valley, lets you don harness and helmet (if you weigh at least 44 pounds and are at least 60″ tall) to climb, cross, swing and more! Guides give safety instruction and encouragement along the way. Swinging logs, a plank walk, tight ropes, Burma bridge, spider web, post hop and balance beam are all part of the fun. Add Kanga Klimb to your zoo visit for an additional $16 (members) or $19 (non-members).

