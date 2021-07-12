Becca Kufrin exes: Who has the former Bachelorette dated?

BECCA Kufrin is best known for appearing on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

The TV personality failed to tie the knot on two separate occasions, despite accepting two proposals from different men.

Becca Kufrin was on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette

Who has former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin dated?

Becca Kufrin has been linked to a few men since her stint on the Bachelor franchise.

Becca has dated:

Ross Jirgl

Arie Luyendyk Jr

Garrett Yrigoyen

Thomas Jacobs

The 31-year-old was first a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr's season of the Bachelor and made it to the final three.

However, her ex-boyfriend Ross Jirgl showed up in Peru and proposed to her, which she rejected.

Ross and Becca reportedly met in college and dated on and off for seven years.

Becca's on and off ex-boyfriend Ross Jirgl tried proposing to her but she rejected him Credit: Instagram

She admits to Arie on the Bachelor that she was in a relationship with Ross longer than she should have been, in part because he helped her grieve the loss of her dad.

Upon explaining her past, Becca and Arie continue with their relationship after she rejects Ross.

However, the Bachelor dumped her for runner-up Lauren Burnham before the season finished airing.

Becca was then picked as the Bachelorette for season 14 and moved on in an attempt to find love.

🌹 Follow all the latest news and stories on The Bachelorette

She wound up picking Garrett Yrigoyen over runner-up Blake Horstmann.

She and Garrett were given a minivan from ABC as a gift during the finale and got engaged, relocating to Carlsbad, California.

However, in September of 2020, Garrett and Becca announced that they were splitting up and ending their engagement.

They reportedly ended their relationship due to Garrett’s controversial comments on social media about cops and politics.

In mid-August, an insider told E! News: "Becca is still very upset with Garrett's comments and the controversy surrounding it.

"Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore.”

Is Becca Kufrin dating anyone now?

Becca is reportedly going to be on Bachelor in Paradise and is dating Thomas Jacobs, the villain from Katie’s current season, according to a source close to production who told The Sun.

The insider explained: “She was involved in a bit of a love triangle for a minute but chose Thomas.

“She didn’t fully know how Thomas would be portrayed on the show so she didn’t realize he was the cause of so much drama.”

However, despite making her best efforts to find love, the couple “don’t end up together” and “both leave the show single.”

“The producers will emphasize their romance a lot too since she just went through a really public breakup.

“And this is Becca’s first time really putting herself out there since the split. She’s still a Bachelor Nation staple.

“People will root for her even though there will be backlash to choosing Thomas,” the informant added.