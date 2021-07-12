Dime x Vans Wayvee: Official First Look & Release Info
What We’re Saying: Vans isn't sitting idly by watching its signature silhouettes like the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, and Authentic do the heavy lifting. Instead, the brand continues to introduce all-new models, like last month's lifestyle offering, the EVDNT UltimateWaffle. The Cali outfit is back this month with yet another brand new sneaker, one that is made by skaters, for skaters. With the help of Dime Skateboarding, Vans officially debuts its newest style, the Wayvee.www.highsnobiety.com
