Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Dime x Vans Wayvee: Official First Look & Release Info

Highsnobiety
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat We’re Saying: Vans isn't sitting idly by watching its signature silhouettes like the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, and Authentic do the heavy lifting. Instead, the brand continues to introduce all-new models, like last month's lifestyle offering, the EVDNT UltimateWaffle. The Cali outfit is back this month with yet another brand new sneaker, one that is made by skaters, for skaters. With the help of Dime Skateboarding, Vans officially debuts its newest style, the Wayvee.

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayvee#Select Vans Skateboarding#Evdnt#Dime Skateboarding#Duracap#Wafflecup#Embroidered Vans#The Patta X Vans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Instagram
Related
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Twist" Officially Unveiled: Photos & Release Date

Michael Jordan has worn some underappreciated sneakers over the years, including the Air Jordan 12. This shoe came out back in 1997 and it gave birth to some incredible colorways that were worn during big moments. I mean, who can forget the Chicago black and red model which eventually got nicknamed the "Flu Games" following the '97 NBA Finals? Needless to say, this is a shoe that deserves a lot more love, and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has attempted to give this shoe more colorways, mostly to great success.
ApparelSole Collector

Women's 'Mint Foam' Air Jordan 6 Debuts Next March

Fresh off the release of the “Gold Hoops” Air Jordan 6 Retro, word of another women’s exclusive colorway is being reported by zSneakerheadz. According to the account, a “Mint Foam” Jordan 6 will join the lineup early next year. While images of the upcoming retro have not yet surfaced, this early mockup suggests the shoe will be white-based, subtly complemented by hits of mint green on the lace lock, rear pull-tab, and midsole trim. The blocking in the mockup is said to be consistent with what’s planned for retail.
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Another Space Jam x Converse Sneaker Collab Is Releasing This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Last month, Nike and Converse have unveiled their latest collection made in collaboration with the upcoming film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which featured a range of new sneaker and apparel styles arriving soon. Despite this, there was a shoe left out in the previews.
NBAhypebeast.com

Here's an Official Look At the Nike LeBron 8 "Space Jam"

LeBron James and are continuing the celebration of the athlete’s summer film, this time revealing a new Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired LeBron 8. The LeBron 8 is dressed in a sleek, black colorway that features bright hues used sparingly across the shoe’s upper. The patterns seen resemble outlines of basketballs and characters jumping mid-air as well as technical dashboards, highlighting the AI component of the film. Orange is used as a contrasting accent to highlight the outline of the Swoosh, as well as the heel counter, pull tab, and eyelets. Black nubuck and patent leather are used to construct the majority of the shoe. Subtle nods to the futuristic silhouettes of the Looney Tunes characters are seen imprinted on the back of the heel, while the iconic Tune Squad logo is displayed prominently on the tongue. Rounding things off is the glow-in-the-dark sole to cap off the look.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “Twist”

First rumored in early January, the Air Jordan 12 “Twist” has recently surfaced via official images ahead of its July 24th release. Confirmed as part of the Jordan Brand Fall 2021 collection, the pair indulges in a rather clean arrangement loosely inspired by an un-retroed colorway of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. Tumbled leather across the upper, “lizard” skin mudguards and sole units opt into a tonal “White” style, while upper eye-stays and mid-foot accents deviate in a shimmering “University Red” look. Branding on the spine and at the tip of the outsole also follow suit, nodding to the Jordan 12‘s “Cherry” look and aforementioned predecessor’s “Metallic” Pack composition.
ApparelHighsnobiety

APL Streamline: Official Images & Release Information

Buy: Online and in-store at Athletic Propulsion Labs, as well as select retailers such as Nordstrom. What We’re Saying: Athletic Propulsion Labs may not be a household name when compared to brands such as adidas, Nike, and PUMA, but the sportswear company is one of the fastest-growing brands in the performance space.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Pine Green" Coming Soon: First Look

When Tinker Hatfield was tasked with creating the Air Jordan 3 back in the late 80s, he had a lot of pressure on him to create something that Michael Jordan would enjoy. At the time, MJ was thinking of leaving Nike, and Hatfield needed to keep the legendary basketball player on board. In the end, Hatfield did just that as the Jordan 3 immediately became one of the most legendary sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman. Since that time, we have seen various incredible colorways and it doesn't seem like this sneaker is going to slow down, anytime soon.
Designers & CollectionsSneakerFiles

First Look at the Youth of Paris x adidas Campus 80s

Youth of Paris will connect with adidas Originals to release a special rendition of the Campus 80s that will debut later this year. Going over this adidas Campus 80s, it features Black denim across the base while Black leather lands on the heel tab and liner. Next, we have areas of the shoe that features a distressed finish and exposed Purple stitching on the eyestay and heel. Neon Green Youth of Paris branding hits the tongue, and each pair comes with three sets of laces in Black, Green, and Purple. Lastly, the pair comes with a Specimen ID tag and a special box.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

18 East Drop Thirty-Two Collection Lookbook

Key Pieces: The Slow Fidelity Water-Repellent Ripstop three-piece collection, created using block-printed cotton ripstop overlayed with a lightweight nylon ripstop layer. When the pieces get wet or exposed to rain, the upper layer becomes sheer and reveals the printed fabric on the inside. Release Date: Friday, July 16th at 11...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

TAG Heuer x Super Mario: Luxury Watch Collaboration Release

This year has been filled with surprising collaborations, but TAG Heuer's latest partnership takes the cake. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has tapped Nintendo's most famous protagonist, Super Mario, for its latest collection that is set to be "the beginning of a long-term collaboration." Taking on the TAG Heuer Connected watch,...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

adidas SPEZIAL SS21 Collection: Lookbook & Release Info

Key Pieces: We're a sucker for the classic look of the Marathon 86, especially with the new suede overlays. That fluorescent yellow design is nothing short of nostalgic. Editor’s Notes: In a week's time, adidas will be launching its new SPEZIAL collection designed for Spring/Summer 2021. The warm weather assortment of footwear and apparel takes references from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, making use of a 1980s color palette that blends neon hues with surfing aesthetics.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Nike Near Fully Blacks Out This Air Max 97

With Spring having past and Summer nearly over, the bright pastel are slowly making their way out the door. Nike, appropriately, is following suit, opting to dress their latest Air Max 97 in a near fully blacked out colorway. Aesthetically, however, the pair is far off from the Triple Black...
Apparelhouseofheat.co

First Looks // Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Monarch”

Noone quite owns Air Max 1 collaborations like Amsterdam-based retailers Patta. With legendary efforts including the “Cherrywood”, “Chlorophyll”, and “Purple Denim” — amongst many, many more —it can often be quite hard to live up to their own lofty standards when delivering new takes on the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette. This year Patta will deliver two more iterations of the sneaker in “Monarch” and “Noise Aqua” and with it brings both some fresh design tweaks and some signature Patta flair.
RetailHighsnobiety

BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS x Vault by Vans: Release Info

What We’re Saying: Tokyo label BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS has aligned with Vans' Vault division for a distinctive release centering around heritage textiles. Comprised of footwear, apparel, and accessories, the collaboration finds BEDWIN making use of USA-made bandanas, each cut at different seams to ensure no two pairs of shoes are the same.
ApparelHighsnobiety

N.E.R.D. x adidas NMD Hu: First Look & Info

This year marks the 20th anniversary of N.E.R.D.'s celebrated debut album, In Search of.... To commemorate the occasion, adidas has teamed up with go-to collaborator Pharrell to release a thematic take on the NMD Hu, ultimately honoring P and his bandmates, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley. While some have deemed...
Apparelhouseofheat.co

First Looks at the LPL x Nike Air Force 1 Pixel

Nike made a monumental movement back in 2019 when it announced its partnership with the League of Legends Pro League (LPL), becoming the official shoe and clothing provider of the top online gaming league in China. The brand’s first official dabble into the eSports world opened up an entirely new market, and with it came some pretty decent drops — most notably last year’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT. Now, after revealing a special-edition Nike Dunk Low, the two parties fittingly reunite on this LPL x Nike Air Force 1 Pixel that continues last year’s “Have a Good Game” collection.
ShoppingHighsnobiety

Converse Space Jam 2 Collection: Official Info & Where to Buy

Model: Pro Leather, Chuck ’70, and Run Star Motion. Price: $115 (Pro Leather), $135 (Chuck 70 and Run Star Motion) What We’re Saying: To celebrate Space Jam: A New Legacy hitting cinemas worldwide this week, Converse has created a co-branded collection comprising a number of footwear options as well as a range of apparel. The footwear includes cartoon graphic-laden versions of the Pro Leather, Chuck ’70, and Converse’s new Run Star Motion.
ApparelHypebae

Take an Official Look at sacai x Nike's Blazer Low in "Iron Grey"

Continuing their ongoing partnership, sacai and Nike are returning with yet another iteration of the Blazer. The upcoming low-cut sneaker dubbed “Iron Grey” was initially leaked back in February. Keeping consistent with their previous releases, the duo has covered the shoes in Chitose Abe‘s signature doubled-up details throughout. Gray tones...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Official Look at the Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High "Military Blue"

Travis Scott is far from done when it comes to footwear collaborations, and after unveiling a full-blown collection with Dior at Paris Fashion Week, the multi-platinum rapper is switching gears and turning our attention back to his offerings with Jordan Brand. Next up for La Flame is a major three-way partnership alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design: the Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High “Military Blue”. By now, there’s a good chance that you’ve seen this pair via various leakers as well as on the soles of Scott himself, but now they’ve been officially unveiled by Nike.

Comments / 0

Community Policy