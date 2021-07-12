Flood Advisory issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Steuben County in central New York * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Corning, Campbell, Painted Post, Addison, Woodhull, Thurston, Cameron, Savona, Coopers Plains, Gang Mills, Sonora, Meads Creek, Risingville, Cameron Mills and North Cameron. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.