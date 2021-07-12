Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Goats help Aquinas College manage invasive plant species on campus

By Bianca Cseke
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEIc6_0aukeZiG00

A few new guests on Aquinas College’s campus this summer will be looking for invasive plants later this month.

About 20 goats will be on campus from July 17 to 23, grazing on invasive species and brush to remove unwanted plants in a sustainable way, according to a news release Monday.

“Sustainability is part of Aquinas College’s identity, and we wanted to find an eco-friendly way to handle undesired growth on campus while being good stewards of our campus and our creek,” said Jessica Eimer Bowen, director of sustainability. “This project uses sustainable landscape management as an alternative to the use of herbicides and equipment that uses fossil fuels and pollutes the air.”

City ordinance currently prohibits goats and other livestock, so Bowen worked with the Grand Rapids Urban Agriculture Committee, advocating for the temporary use of goats to use this as a pilot project that could inform future regulations.

“Although this method of invasive species control has been used in other areas of Michigan, it is new for our local area,” Bowen said. Over the past three years, we have worked through all of the details with the committee to obtain approval from the City of Grand Rapids for this exciting, forward-thinking project.”

The herd of working goats will graze in two areas on campus: the wooded area in front of the Academic Building and the wooded area between Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Chapel and the Theatre Arts Annex along Coldbrook Creek.

The goats are contained in these areas by a marked, solar-powered electric fence.

Garrett Fickle, owner of Munchers on Hooves and caretaker of the herd, will be onsite to monitor and move the goats from patch to patch as they much on the weeds and brush.

The animals prefer to eat invasive plants and are “incredibly efficient” in removing them because they pull from the root, according to Aquinas College.

Then the goats’ digestive systems process the plants, destroying the seeds, so they are not replanted with the animals’ manure.

They can clear about a quarter of an acre in three days.

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Grand Rapids, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Plants#Invasive Species#Goats#Plant#Aquinas College#Wisdom Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

New Invasive Species Fish is Threatening Louisiana Waters

As a huge fan of Swamp People, I've been fascinated with their "Swamp People: Serpent Invasion" as they hunt huge pythons in the Florida Everglades. I told my wife that I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't have some of the same problems in the swamps of South Louisiana. It's been rumored that years ago somewhat spotted an anaconda on the banks of the Red River, but, to the best of my knowledge, that rumor was never confirmed.
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
AnimalsRogersville Review

Kudzu crud: The ongoing war against an invasive plant

Normally I am a plant lover kind of guy, but there is a group of foreigners that I love to hate. They are classed exotic invasive plants, and they are determined to take over the world an acre at a time, disrupting native plants and ecosystems as they go. Probably the most notorious and recognized invasive in the south is kudzu (Pueraria montana). You don’t have to drive far to find its vines carpeting the ground, trees, buildings, and anything else standing in the way.
WildlifeWJAC TV

Poison Hemlock: deadly invasive species made its way into our area

(WJAC) — Poison Hemlock, which has been designated as a class B noxious weed in Pennsylvania, has been spotted in our area. "It's one of the most deadly plants in the world." That's what Heidi Mullendore, an Environmental Educational Specialist at Canoe Creek State Park, said about the toxic plant.
Skagway, AKktoo.org

Skagway Traditional Council battles invasive plants

Invasive plants are threatening local ecosystems in Southeast Alaska, and Skagway’s local tribal government is working to stop the spread. Reuben Cash stood by the White Pass rail yard, a couple of hundred feet from the Skagway River, using a portable computer to map the locations of invasive plant species.
AnimalsFrankfort Times

DNR: Watch out for invasive species, including spotted lanternfly

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking all Hoosiers to be on the lookout for invasive species, including the spotted lanternfly. And while that particular species has only been seen in one county in the state so far, other varieties of unwelcome pests have been taking off in population this year.
New York City, NYNewsweek

2 Dozen Goats Unleashed on Park to Control Spread of Invasive Plants

A new, full-time "weeding staff" was delivered to New York City's Riverside Park on Wednesday in the form of two dozen goats. As part of the Riverside Park Conservancy's Woodland Restoration Initiative, these goats will eat their way through a variety of invasive plants in hard-to-reach locations within the park. Five goats will remain in the park through the end of August, giving New Yorkers the opportunity to vote for their Ranked-Choice G.O.A.T in the Vote-the-GOAT election.
South Burlington, VTWCAX

South Burlington group fights invasive species by the root

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington group is battling invasive species by the root through environmental-friendly ways. This isn’t your average weeding team. They are South Burlington’s Weed Warriors. “No it’s fantastic to have the people power, and I would love to see more people out here,” said...
Watertown, SDMadison Daily Leader

GF&P reviews invasive species rule changes

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has placed several rule changes related to the control of aquatic invasive species -- such as zebra mussels and rusty crayfish -- up for public comment. The list of invasive aquatic species created by GF&P personnel also includes quagga mussels, silver and...
Champaign, ILDaily Illini

Flourish in college with these low-maintenance plants

As we look forward to this upcoming fall semester, it can be scary and difficult for new students to adjust to college life. It’s important for incoming students to furnish their dorms and apartments with homey decor to add color and life to any living space. Plants are one of the best ways to increase one’s positivity and productivity, so here’s a list of low-maintenance plants to add to your dorm essentials checklist.
AnimalsInverse

Feral hogs study reveals an unexpected consequence of invasive species

On August 4, 2019, Willie McNabb raised a Twitter hellstorm when he tweeted the following response to a post advocating for restrictions on assault rifles:. Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?
Madison Heights, MImadison-heights.org

CRWC: FIELD IDENTIFICATION & REPORTING OF INVASIVE SPECIES WORKSHOP

On August 19, 2021 from 10am-12:30pm at the Nicholson Nature Center Pavilion Learn how to identify and report invasive species with the Lake St. Clair CISMA, and the Clinton River Watershed Council. Discover how to use the free Midwest Invasive Species Information Network (MISIN) app to report invasive species. Follow up with a chat about southeast Michigan’s common native and invasive species, how to identify them, and how they affect our local waterways. Then join in a guided walk through the beautiful trails, while putting your ID skills to the test and using the MISIN app to report any invasive species encounters.
GardeningLancaster Farming

What Native Species Should Be Planted After Removing Invasives?

With summer in full swing, many of us are working hard to manage our forest properties or improve landscaping. Maybe you have plans to remove invasive species, or did so last summer, or maybe you just want to make your backyard more native friendly. So, what native species should you...
Animalsmichigan.gov

NotMISpecies webinars offer help for backyard invasive species problems and more

New sessions in the NotMISpecies webinar series will offer an abundance of information, resources and field experiences to help identify and manage invasive species in Michigan. Tuesday, July 27, at 9 a.m., "Hey, what's that in my backyard?" offers an introduction to Michigan's 22 cooperative invasive species management areas and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy