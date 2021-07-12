In Virginia Beach, Northam outlines how he wants to spend federal coronavirus relief money

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at Neptune Park at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Monday. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

Gov. Ralph Northam wants to jumpstart the post-pandemic economy of Virginia by steering federal dollars to local businesses.

That’s what he said Monday afternoon, under the shadow of King Neptune at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Alongside local Democratic delegates, the governor was there to announce how he aims to spend money from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

The plan was signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year to provide relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Virginia is getting $4.3 billion, and Northam’s first proposal seeks to use $353 million of it.

The largest chunk, $250 million, would go to the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund, which gives money to small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The fund has been doling out money to thousands of businesses since last summer but the fresh infusion would allow it to meet the ongoing demand, Northam’s office said in a news release.

With the Boardwalk bustling behind him, Northam noted in particular the toll the COVID-19 crisis has taken on the state’s tourism industry. Despite the summer activity now rebounding, he said, it’s important to remember that some businesses will need more help than others to recover.

Between March 2020 and this April, Virginia lost about $14.5 billion in tourism spending, according to the governor’s office. Northam’s proposal would direct $50 million to the Virginia Tourism Corporation to give money to more than 100 destination marketing organizations in the state. The money would also help pay for digital and broadcast ads in larger markets like Boston, Chicago and Charlotte to draw people in for sports and business events.

The pandemic “was hard on Virginia Beach. It was hard on all of our tourist areas,” Northam told reporters Monday. “We’re going to put this pandemic behind us and get businesses like these in Virginia Beach up and running and get back to as near normal as we can.”

The remaining $53 million would go to Industrial Revitalization Fund and Virginia Main Street program, both state initiatives. The former aims to jumpstart industrial projects by decreasing roadblocks with local governments while the latter would give funding focused on minority and immigrant communities and businesses owned by women and people of color.

At Monday’s event, one such business was present to accept a giant ceremonial check in person: Mizuno Japanese Restaurant of Virginia Beach. Wataru “Walter” Mizuno took home the $100,000 check, with Northam commenting how the Laskin Road eatery offered “some good sushi.”

Unlike the first round of coronavirus relief funding Virginia received last spring, the American Rescue Plan gives money to states and localities separately. Cities and counties in the commonwealth will get $2.7 billion, for a total of $7 billion coming into Virginia.

State lawmakers will meet at a special session next month to decide whether to approve Northam’s proposal for the money.

Northam and General Assembly leaders previously said in a joint statement that they hope to use the money to help five general areas: public health, small businesses, workers, public schools and broadband internet access.

Katherine Hafner, 757-222-5208, katherine.hafner@pilotonline.com