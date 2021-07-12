Norfolk jury acquits one defendant in murder trial, convicts the other

A house located on Keller Avenue in Norfolk is photographed on Friday, September 20, 2019. On June 25 of that year, Stefon Grimes and his girlfriend Alexandra Mitchell were at the house when three men gunned down Grimes and shot Mitchell four times. Kristen Zeis / The/Virginian-Pilot

A Norfolk man who spent the past two years in jail accused of murdering another man and seriously injuring the man’s girlfriend was acquitted of all charges Monday at the end of a week-long trial.

Jaquan Claiborne, 23, was found not guilty and will be released from jail, but his co-defendant, Demarcus Mackey, 22, was convicted of most of the charges he faced.

The jury found Mackey guilty of second-degree murder, abduction, armed burglary and three handgun charges in the 2019 home invasion but acquitted him of malicious wounding and one handgun offense.

The two men were arrested just weeks after 23-year-old Stefon Grimes and his girlfriend were shot in the Norfolk home Grimes shared with his father. The house is on Keller Avenue, in the Ballentine Place neighborhood.

Grimes’ mother, Anita Parker, said Monday she was stunned by the jury’s decision. She didn’t understand how they could acquit Claiborne when her son’s girlfriend and three neighbors identified him in court as one of the men who broke into the house and fired the shots that day.

She also couldn’t understand how they could find Mackey guilty of killing her son, but not guilty of shooting his girlfriend.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” Parker said.

She described her son as a hard-working and loving young man who enjoyed playing sports and going to the gym. He ran a lawn care business with his brother and was just three weeks away from becoming a merchant marine.

“He was such a good boy,” Parker said. “He never, ever gave us any trouble.”

The shooting happened June 25, 2019, shortly after Grimes and his girlfriend returned to his house from the grocery store. Afterward, Grimes went back out to get something at a pharmacy while his girlfriend stayed there.

The girlfriend told jurors she went outside with her puppy and was standing on the porch when three men approached, pushed her into the house and held her at gunpoint. She said the men told her they were looking for Grimes and wanted to know where “the money” was.

A short time later, Grimes walked into the house and was shot six times. He died at the scene. His girlfriend was struck four times in her arms and legs, but survived.

The girlfriend, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation, said she had never seen the men before. But when a friend told her later that she knew who did it and showed her a photo of Claiborne on Facebook, she said she immediately recognized him as one of the gunmen.

Mackey was identified and charged shortly afterward. He told police he’d heard the house was a good target for a robbery, and cased it for months, but eventually decided not to do it.

Claiborne’s defense attorney, Eric Korslund, pointed out that none of the witnesses picked his client out of a photo lineup, and there was no other evidence tying Clairborne to the crime.

Mackey’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Armon Pollack, also argued there was nothing other than the eyewitness testimony connecting his client to the crime and questioned how reliable their identifications were.

Pollack presented evidence showing his client was at a Home Depot in Chesapeake about an hour after the crime with a different group of people and in a different car.

