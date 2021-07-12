Shipping Optimization Tips for Online Stores
Optimization is all about getting more done quicker while investing fewer resources. In the context of an online store, money and packaging materials both count as resources, but so does the time of the employees. After all, the longer a worker has to spend on shipping products, the less time they can spend on marketing and customer support. This becomes an even bigger issue when an online store is run by a single person or a very small staff.www.finextra.com
Comments / 0