A British Transport Police (BTP) representative told an inquiry that his organisation failed to share vital information with other emergency services following the Manchester Arena attack on 22 May 2017, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan agreed with Paul Greaney, the counsel to the inquiry, that there had been a failure of the Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles (Jesip) on the evening of the attack.Mr Greaney said: “BTP did not, at least at any relevant time, co-locate at command level, they did not communicate effectively, nor did they co-ordinate.He went on to question Mr...