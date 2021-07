One of the great unknowns of Black Panther 2 is if we will see Namor and the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, now from the filming photos arrive that could confirm it. In Avengers: Endgame (2019) there is a moment while the heroes led by Black widow (Scarlett Johansson) they try to help everyone who Okoye (Danai Gurira) says since Wakanda they have detected some earthquakes under the sea. From that moment all the fans have expected that Atlantis Y Namor appear in Black Panther 2. But as usual in Marvel Studios the information is scarce and we can only know details that are leaking from the filming.