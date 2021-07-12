Flags to fly half staff in New Jersey to honor late Camden mayor
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that the U.S. and state flags be flown at half staff Tuesday in memory of former Camden mayor Gwendolyn Faison.www.audacy.com
