Camden, NJ

Flags to fly half staff in New Jersey to honor late Camden mayor

By Kyw Staff
 16 days ago

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that the U.S. and state flags be flown at half staff Tuesday in memory of former Camden mayor Gwendolyn Faison.

