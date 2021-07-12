The 13 Best Ice Cream Shops in Nashville

Cool off with something sweet. When it's summer in the city, specifically Music City, ice cream is front-of-mind. Nashville is blessed with some fine scoopin’ parlors, and you’ll probably be seeking out at least a couple from this list of the best. First, some ground rules. We’re talking ice cream, not gelato, frozen yogurt, shaved ice, etc. While those might also be delightful treats, they don’t make us scream for ice cream. Nope, we’re talking butterfat: in a cone, a cup, a float, or a milkshake. Sometimes you just have to stick with the classics.