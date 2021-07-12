How Envision Virgin Racing uses analytics and digital technology to win on the track—and in the sprint against climate change

Any number of factors can affect the outcome of a Formula E race. The motorsport series, which launched in 2014, is the world’s first fully electric, single-seat racing event. Some incidents—like a crash in front of a driver—are hard to avoid, while others, such as rain and wind, are out of everyone’s control. But Envision Virgin Racing has a distinct advantage. The team has cutting-edge data analytics and augmented intelligence on its side, allowing its two drivers to operate their electric vehicles not just at the highest speeds possible, but also with maximum efficiency—which can mean the split-second difference between the checkered flag and second-place.