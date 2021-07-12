Cancel
How Envision Virgin Racing uses analytics and digital technology to win on the track—and in the sprint against climate change

By FastCo Works
Fast Company
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny number of factors can affect the outcome of a Formula E race. The motorsport series, which launched in 2014, is the world’s first fully electric, single-seat racing event. Some incidents—like a crash in front of a driver—are hard to avoid, while others, such as rain and wind, are out of everyone’s control. But Envision Virgin Racing has a distinct advantage. The team has cutting-edge data analytics and augmented intelligence on its side, allowing its two drivers to operate their electric vehicles not just at the highest speeds possible, but also with maximum efficiency—which can mean the split-second difference between the checkered flag and second-place.

MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Automotive Technologies First Used On Race Cars

Motorsport is an excellent opportunity for teams to rapidly develop new technologies. That competitive environment rewards engineering advancements and innovation with podium finishes, which speeds up R&D. But sometimes those technologies wind up in road cars, and the equipment we take for granted now was, at one point, revolutionary. These particular innovations, however, were brought into the public eye by race cars.
Motorsportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Verstappen wins historic sprint race to stretch title lead

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen out-dragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One's experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix and spoil …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Seidl: Sprint races best kept for specific Formula 1 tracks

F1 staged its inaugural 100km sprint race last Saturday at the British Grand Prix as part of a weekend format shake-up that will take place at two further events this year. Fans at the track were given three days of competitive action as qualifying moved to Friday, with the sprint race then taking place on Saturday afternoon to set the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.
