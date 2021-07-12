Cancel
Salem, OR

Man shot by Salem police identified

The Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police have identified the man shot by a Salem police officer over the weekend in northeast Salem.

Officers responded at about 11:20 p.m. Friday to a domestic violence call involving 23-year-old Arcadio Castillo III, of Salem, who was allegedly armed with a knife, The Statesman Journal reported.

The responding officer, Nathan Bush, shot and killed Castillo according to Oregon State and Salem police officials. Castillo was 23.

Bush, who has worked for four years with the Salem Police Department, was not injured and will be on paid administrative leave during an investigation.

Oregon State Police will lead the investigation. No additional details about the incident have been released.

