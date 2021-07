A husband and wife has teamed up for a dual, interactive plant shop and fish store at a new southeast Ocala location. Martine Delbrin wrote in to Ocala-News.com to announce the grand opening of her new interactive plant shop, “Rooted” by Martine, and her husband’s exotic fish store, Reefs-A-Lot. The couple will open the doors for the first time on the new business this Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m.