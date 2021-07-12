Cancel
Elk Horn, IA

Man taken from Elk Horn house after standoff and fire

By Radio Iowa Contributor
Radio Iowa
 16 days ago

A welfare check by law enforcement at a residence in Elk Horn this morning resulted in a stand-off and fire that caused significant damage to the home. Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross says they responded around 10:35 after getting information from someone that the person inside was communicating with. He says they got a call from a person who said they got texts that there were materials inside the home to start a fire and someone wanted to harm themselves.

