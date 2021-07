The new child tax credit policy, which will give many US families $250 to $300 per child each month for the rest of the year, could be one of the most effective poverty-fighting measures in decades. But policy administrators are struggling to make sure it reaches some of the families who need it most. As sociologist Nancy A. Naples explained in 1991, bridging that kind of gap between anti-poverty policy and the people it’s intended to serve was a central aim of the War on Poverty in the 1960s and ’70s.