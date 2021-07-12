‘Everything just fell into place’ for Hartford woman who won $1,000 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, left, hands a giant check for ,000 to Elois Smith, 55, of Hartford, who entered a lottery for the prize by getting the coronavirus vaccine. To the right are Carolyn Smith, 64, who is unrelated to Elois and won a pack of season passes to Six Flags, and (far right) Hartford Health Director Liany Arroyo. Rebecca Lurye

Even with the prospect of winning a $1,000 prize, Elois Smith was not eager to get her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine two weeks ago.

It was a hot day, and the 55-year-old Hartford resident told herself she’d leave the outdoor clinic if she had to wait in line — but the Hartford Health Department saw her right away. Smith was also worried about side effects and the safety of the vaccine, so she told herself she wouldn’t get one if the clinic only offered one kind — but Smith got to choose from all three.

Then, last week, the city chose her, drawing her name to receive $1,000 simply for getting the COVID-19 vaccine from a Hartford clinic. It’s one of several incentives the city is now offering weekly to encourage more residents to get the shot.

“Everything just fell into place,” Smith said at city hall on Monday, as she and another winner accepted their prizes.

The state’s vaccination effort has slowed dramatically in recent months, prompting a number of communities, businesses and the state of Connecticut itself to offer the holdouts small freebies or a shot at a bigger prize. Researchers and officials say they think these kinds of programs might help move the needle slightly with people who are on the fence about getting vaccinated.

Smith, who works with people with disabilities and lives in the city’s North End, is planning to put her small windfall into a home improvement project or her first vacation in a long time.

Carolyn Smith, who is not related to Elois, scored a different incentive, a four-pack of season passes to Six Flags amusement park. The 64-year-old licensed massage therapist, also of the North End, is planning to make several trips to Agawam so she can treat all six of her grandchildren.

Carolyn Smith said it was her first time winning anything. It wasn’t a contest she’d planned to enter, either.

“I was one of those who was skeptical about getting the vaccine from the beginning. I had said, ‘I’m not getting that vaccine,’” the grandmother told reporters at city hall on Monday.

Carolyn Smith has asthma and, like Eloise Smith, worried about potential side effects, particularly after vaccine providers around the country paused distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April after a small number of recipients developed severe blood clots.

However, she started to change her mind a few weeks ago when she saw her family and friends, including her son and daughter-in-law, get the vaccine. They all recovered from any side effects.

“Everybody seemed to be fine, so I guess I went to thinking it’s not so bad after all,” Carolyn Smith said. “ … I didn’t want to get my grandkids sick, I didn’t want them getting me sick, and I didn’t want to come in contact with someone doing the work that I do.”

She and Eloise Smith were also swayed by the emergence of the Delta variant, which is believed to be among the most contagious COVID-19 strains yet.

According to a team at the Yale School of Public Health, the Delta variant accounted for 52% of new cases sequenced in Connecticut in the past week.

Getting the vaccine, “It’s more plus than minus,” Carolyn Smith said.

As of July 7, 44.3% of city residents were at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

Hartford is finally catching up to other larger municipalities, with a partial vaccination rate only 2 percentage points below New Britain and 3 points below Bridgeport and Waterbury.

City residents who are not yet vaccinated can enter the lottery for cash and Six Flags passes by getting the shot at a health department clinic. The city is also offering $250 to the first 200 residents who get the vaccine and post a video about it on social media , videos the city plans to used to encourage more people to take the leap.

The incentives are funded by federal COVID-19 relief and a separate federal grant to increase vaccination rates.

“We’ve made a lot of progress as a state, we’ve made a lot of progress as a community but we’ve got a long way still to go,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said at the Monday news conference. “We want to make sure our whole community is protected against this virus and the best way to do that — the only way to do that — is with the vaccine.”

The city will hold vaccine clinics on July 15, July 22, and July 29, from 2-to-6 p.m. at the Department of Health and Human Services, 131 Coventry St. in Hartford. Participants are eligible for future $1,000 prize drawings.

Rebecca Lurye can be reached at rlurye@courant.com .