Tickets are now on sale for Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio

Calling all convention goers: Big Texas Comicon is back and headed to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from October 8 through October 10. Single-day and three-day pass tickets for adults and children are now on sale. Three-day passes retail at $61 dollars, while day passes vary. On the event website, the convention advertises itself as family friendly. Children's entry is marked at $11 a day. An express premium three-day pass, which allows convention attendees to skip lines and score premium seats, is additionally available for $201.