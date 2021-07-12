Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Tickets are now on sale for Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio

By Camille Sauers
Laredo Morning Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all convention goers: Big Texas Comicon is back and headed to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from October 8 through October 10. Single-day and three-day pass tickets for adults and children are now on sale. Three-day passes retail at $61 dollars, while day passes vary. On the event website, the convention advertises itself as family friendly. Children's entry is marked at $11 a day. An express premium three-day pass, which allows convention attendees to skip lines and score premium seats, is additionally available for $201.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Texas Comicon
