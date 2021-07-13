Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Who Are You Most Looking Forward to Seeing at Stagecoach 2022? Vote!

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStagecoach 2022 will commence this April after its two-year hiatus prompted by COVID, and the star-studded lineup boasts the festival's most inclusive one yet. Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are headlining the April 29-May 1 festival, which features the most diverse major country music lineup ever with more POC and LGBTQ+ acts than ever befire. Such billed acts include T.J. Osborne with Brothers Osborne, who became the first openly gay artist signed to a major Nashville label in February; Yola, whose Stagecoach debut in 2019 marked a turning point in the genre; breakout artist Amythyst Kiah; and longtime LGBTQ+ rights activists Brandi Carlile and Orville Peck. And legendary act Smokey Robinson will bring his hits to the Palomino stage.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Smokey Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Poc#Lgbtq#Palomino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
MusicBillboard

Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker & More Set for CMT's Charley Pride Salute

Other performers on the 90-minute special include Gladys Knight, Alan Jackson, Mickey Guyton, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs, Robert Randolph, Reyna Roberts and Wynonna. Reba McEntire, Ronnie Milsap, Neal McCoy and Pride’s widow, Rozene, are among those sharing memories of the racial-barrier-breaking legend, who died Dec. 12 from COVID-19 complications.
MusicPopculture

Luke Bryan Brings 7-Year-Old Fan on Stage for Duet

Luke Bryan has a fan for life after he invited a 7-year-old girl in the front row of his Saturday night concert to sing on stage with him. After he saw Darci Claire singing every word to his song "Waves," Bryan gave her a high-five and invited her on stage for his song "Down to One." The sweet moment was caught on video and later published on YouTube.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Meet TikTok Star Tony Evans Jr. & See His 5 Best Covers

Tony Evans Jr. is an up-and-coming singer with a classic country voice. The 23-year-old Georgia resident has been making waves and gaining fans on TikTok for over a year now, with country fans especially gravitating toward his low and sultry voice. His videos regularly acquire tens of thousands of views, and a cover of Josh Turner’s “Your Man” from January received over 1 million views.
MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
MusicMetalSucks

The 7 Heaviest Performances We’re Most Looking Forward to at Psycho Las Vegas 2021

To become the most infamous death metal band in history, you really need to turn some heads. Cannibal Corpse has been that band since their inception, but have they ever played a casino pool party? Leave it to Psycho Las Vegas to break our festival fast with a bacchanal of bands playing Saturday’s death metal beach day at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino pool where the waves and the pits never stop. August 20th – 22nd the fever dream awaits. Buy the ticket, take the ride—you never know if it’ll be your last chance to chase the American dream at its central nerve. When life turns into a Cannibal Corpse lyric, don’t let the bodies get in the way of your circle pit.
MusicPosted by
KEAN 105

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Share Studio Footage of ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ Recording

A new lyric video for Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You" focuses on their time in the studio together, recording the love ballad. The song — Aldean's first from an upcoming 10th studio album — finds the two superstar vocalists trading verses before coming together at the chorus and bridge. It's structured similarly to "Don't You Wanna Stay," the genre-breaking hit he recorded with Kelly Clarkson in 2010. Since then, he has notched radio hits with collaborations with Miranda Lambert "Drowns the Whiskey" and Luke Bryan and Eric Church ("The Only Way I Know").
EntertainmentPosted by
American Songwriter

Listen to All 11 No. 1 Hits From Luke Combs

Luke Combs is setting records. The North Carolina native has reached the top of the charts with his most recent single “Forever After All.” This marks Combs’ eleventh consecutive No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale Seem To Avoid Each Other At Son’s Football Game — Photos

Awkward! Just weeks after Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton, she reunited with her ex, Gavin Rossdale, at their son, Apollo’s, football game. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale no longer have a relationship beyond co-parenting, but they were both there to support their seven-year-old son, Apollo, at his football game in Los Angeles on July 25. In photos from the game, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Gwen and Gavin appeared to keep their distance from one another as they watched the match from the sidelines. For the most part, Gwen was seated on a bench, while Gavin paced up and down the field to keep up with the game. At one point, he even seemed to be giving Apollo some words of advice while the youngster was on the sidelines.
CelebritiesIn Style

Ariana Grande's Crescent Moon Bustier Is Out of This World

Newlywed Ariana Grande may have overshadowed her latest gig with her nuptials, but fans of the superstar singer and reality TV die-hards will remember that she'll be appearing on The Voice this season as a judge/coach/inevitable winner. In a new behind-the-scenes peek at the promo involved in bringing a Grammy Award-winning star into the fold of an already-established group, Grande showed that she's not about to blend in. Instead, she's shining bright — literally — wearing a shimmering, rhinestone-embellished bustier with crescent moon-shaped cups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy