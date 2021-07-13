Who Are You Most Looking Forward to Seeing at Stagecoach 2022? Vote!
Stagecoach 2022 will commence this April after its two-year hiatus prompted by COVID, and the star-studded lineup boasts the festival's most inclusive one yet. Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs are headlining the April 29-May 1 festival, which features the most diverse major country music lineup ever with more POC and LGBTQ+ acts than ever befire. Such billed acts include T.J. Osborne with Brothers Osborne, who became the first openly gay artist signed to a major Nashville label in February; Yola, whose Stagecoach debut in 2019 marked a turning point in the genre; breakout artist Amythyst Kiah; and longtime LGBTQ+ rights activists Brandi Carlile and Orville Peck. And legendary act Smokey Robinson will bring his hits to the Palomino stage.www.billboard.com
