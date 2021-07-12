Brief stand-off and fire in Elk Horn Monday morning

(Elk Horn, Iowa) – A welfare check by law enforcement at a residence in Elk Horn Monday mid-morning resulted in a stand-off and fire that caused significant damage to the home. The incident at 4116 Madison Street began at around 10:35-a.m. Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross said law enforcement responded because there was the possibility the individual wanted to harm them self by using an explosive. That information came from a person the individual inside was communicating with.