Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Cuddle Up While Filming Music Video — See The Pics

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky seemingly spent the night together making new music after they were seen exiting Electric Lady Studios in NYC on the morning of July 29. Is new Rihanna, 33, music finally on the horizon? It’s certainly a possibility, given that she was spotted exiting a recording studio in New York City with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32, on Thursday morning (July 29). The A-list stars, who went public with their relationship in November 2020, were photographed walking out of Electric Lady Studios after spending 10 hours inside. Fans have long been waiting for Rihanna to drop new tunes, and it would be extra epic if she did so with a collaboration featuring her beau.