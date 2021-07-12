New Warning To Be Added To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Over Rare Side Effect
Health officials have identified 100 suspected cases of a rare neurological disease among the 12.8 recipients of the single-dose COVID vaccine.www.iheart.com
Health officials have identified 100 suspected cases of a rare neurological disease among the 12.8 recipients of the single-dose COVID vaccine.www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com
Comments / 4