Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

New Warning To Be Added To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Over Rare Side Effect

By Bill Galluccio
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Health officials have identified 100 suspected cases of a rare neurological disease among the 12.8 recipients of the single-dose COVID vaccine.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 4

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Side Effects#The Washington Post#Guillain Barr#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
IndustryPosted by
NJ.com

Which vaccine is best for protection against the Delta variant?

All vaccines provide a great amount of protection against the Delta variant of COVID-19. Some studies do show certain vaccines are more effective against the strain that has become the dominant one in the United States, mostly due to the unvaccinated population. It is important to remember the data is...
Industryhealthday.com

Pfizer, Moderna to Expand Vaccine Studies in Young Children

TUESDAY, July 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer and Moderna are expanding trials of their COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 5 to 11 years to more closely measure the risk for heart inflammation and other rare side effects that occurred in teens and young adults who received the vaccines. The...
Public HealthMedical News Today

COVID-19 vaccine: If you had no side effects, are you protected?

Real-world vaccine safety monitoring continues for all vaccines, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state. Health authorities worldwide continue to encourage those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to report any side effects to a healthcare professional. Millions of vaccinated people have experienced side effects, including swelling, redness,...
IndustryLima News

Study: J&J vaccine may need second shot

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
Public HealthCentre Daily

Face masks recommended for those vaccinated against COVID — in these cases, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its face mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing that the agency now recommends that, in areas with “substantial and high transmission” of the virus, fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools, to help prevent the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant.
Public HealthKSAT 12

US extends expiration dates on J&J COVID vaccine to 6 months

WASHINGTON – Federal health regulators on Wednesday again extended the expiration dates on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, providing health workers with six more weeks to use millions of doses of the shot. The Food and Drug Administration said in a letter to J&J that the shots remain safe and...
Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

FDA Approves First Interchangeable Biosimilar Insulin Product for Treatment of Diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin product, indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus and in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) is both biosimilar to, and interchangeable with (can be substituted for), its reference product Lantus (insulin glargine), a long-acting insulin analog. Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) is the first interchangeable biosimilar product approved in the U.S. for the treatment of diabetes. Approval of these insulin products can provide patients with additional safe, high-quality and potentially cost-effective options for treating diabetes.
Baltimore, MDFiercePharma

Emergent wins FDA all-clear to restart J&J COVID-19 vaccine production in Baltimore

Some three months after federal officials called for a manufacturing pause, Emergent BioSolutions has righted the ship at its beleaguered Bayview facility. Emergent won the FDA’s blessing to restart production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at its Baltimore, Maryland, plant, the company said Thursday. The move follows “extensive” FDA reviews, plus “close coordination” with the agency and J&J on the quality enhancement plan Emergent debuted in May.

Comments / 4

Community Policy