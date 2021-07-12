Enhanced federal unemployment benefits will continue until at least August

Some people who collected unemployment during the pandemic now have to provide proof that they were employed prior to that period. I actually first heard of this yesterday as I was getting my hair cut. My stylist told me that the federal government was requiring her to prove that she was open before the pandemic guidelines forced her to close her doors. She wasn't sure how she was going to do that, since she owns the salon. It's not like she gets weekly paychecks, that she can provide for labor officials.