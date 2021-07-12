Cancel
Enhanced federal unemployment benefits will continue until at least August

By Elizabeth Shwe
WTOP
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. After over a week of fast-paced legal activity and a spate of court orders to block Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) from cutting off expanded federal unemployment benefits early, Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany P. Robinson disclosed that federal benefits will continue until at least August.

