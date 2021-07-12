Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Why Did 'The View' Host Barbara Walters Leave the Daytime Talk Show?

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe View has experienced countless host changes since it premiered on ABC in August 1997, but there was no bigger departure than Barbara Walters in 2014. That year, Walters, now 91, chose to retire from the daytime talk show. The legendary journalist made the decision on her own terms. Unlike other departures from the show, there was no drama behind Walters' choice. Walters was 85 when she retired from The View.

popculture.com

Comments / 18

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Jay Leno
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tonight Show#Simon Schuster#Abc#French#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Co-Host Nearly 30% Of People Would Choose To Eliminate From The Talk

"The Talk" debuted on CBS in 2010, and there have been a lot of buzzworthy co-host changes over the years. Many stars have come and gone, and viewers have strong opinions regarding which host they want to leave next. In a survey of nearly 600 Nicki Swift readers, almost 30% of them agreed one current "The Talk" co-host would be their pick to be eliminated over the others.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Debbie Matenopoulos Just Responded to Rumors She'll Return to "The View"

Co-hosts come and go on The View, sometimes through a revolving door that returns them right back to the desk where they once sat. Following Meghan McCain's announcement that she will be exiting The View, there has been speculation about who will fill her seat. Some fans have theorized that producers may replace McCain with a familiar face, former co-host Debbie Matenopoulos. As rumors continue to spread, the television personality finally responded to the gossip. Read on to find out what Matenopoulos had to say about returning to the show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Meghan McCain Says This Former "The View" Co-Host Helped Her Leave

Meghan McCain made headlines once again after Thursday's episode of The View—but this time, it wasn't for a controversial comment or a spat with her co-hosts. After nearly four years on the show, McCain announced she was leaving The View at the end of the current season, with only four more weeks remaining. The co-host said she relocated to Washington, D.C. with her husband Ben Domenech while pregnant with now 9-month-old daughter Liberty at the start of the pandemic at the recommendation of her doctor. The situation, she explained, changed "the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like" and now, she's looking to stay close to her and Domenech's family in the D.C. area.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The View' Reportedly Aims to Bring Back Original Co-Host to Replace Meghan McCain

Debbie Matenopoulos, who was just 21 when she was cast as an original co-host on The View in 1997, is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Meghan McCain. Matenopoulos' spokesperson confirmed there have been "conversations" between her representatives and ABC News, but nothing is set in stone. Next season will mark The View's 25th anniversary.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk': Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Replaced by Beloved Male Star

There's been much speculation about who might replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk. Osbourne departed the program earlier this year after an on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. As for who will replace Osbourne, The Wrap reported on Monday that Jerry O'Connell is nearing a deal to fill that vacated slot.
Beauty & Fashionnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Barbara Walters Left The View

Barbara Walters is known for many things throughout her impressive career. The television icon has been at the helm of several now-infamous interviews during her time on "20/20" (via IMDb), and there's no doubt that she is one of the most highly-respected journalists in the world. While she has had...
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Rosie O'Donnell's Talk Show Was Canceled

Rosie O'Donnell's self-titled talk show was once mega-popular, and this was way before Ellen DeGeneres. Some of you may even remember coming home from school and curling up in front of the television to watch. She put Koosh Balls on the map, and we're not going to lie, we got a Koosh Flinger after the show made them so famous!
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?

TELECASTER Robin Roberts has been a co-anchor on ABC's Good Morning America for over 15 years. Roberts, who has been open about her health battles in the past, used her social media platform to acknowledge her sexuality for the first time in 2013 publicly. Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?
TV & VideosPopculture

Jerry O'Connell Landed Major Game Show Gig Ahead of 'The Talk' Casting

Jerry O'Connell is reportedly prepping to take his seat at The Talk's discussion table as Sharon Osbourne's replacement, but the Stand By Me actor adds more than just that title to his roster of credits. Less than a month before reports surfaced that O'Connell, who most recently starred in Star Trek: Lower Decks, is nearing a deal to become Osbourne’s replacement, the actor landed another major gig.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Meghan McCain’s Exit From The View, Debbie Matenopoulos Responds To Reports That She’ll Replace Her

The View merry-go-round of hosts sit down at its iconic table over its last 23 years on air. One might even argue that ever since Sherri Shepherd exited after Season 17 that the network hasn't been too successful in nailing down permanent hosts beyond Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Following Meghan McCain's announcement of her exit, many have been speculating that ABC will replace her with Debbie Matenopoulos, one of the original hosts of the show. Now, Matenopoulos has officially responded to those reports.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk' Co-Host Addresses Leaked Audio of Sharon Osbourne Incident Aftermath

Elaine Welteroth is speaking out and setting the record straight after newly unearthed audio recording capturing the moments after Sharon Osbourne's March 10 on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood was released. Leaked to the Daily Mail four months after the incident that eventually led to Osbourne's departure from the CBS talk show, Welteroth could be heard in the leaked recording comforting an emotional Osbourne in her dressing room after the show, apologizing for the way the conversation went and telling her, "I know you’re not racist."
TV & Videosenstarz.com

Sharon Osbourne Returns To 'The Talk'? More Buzzes Emerge Ahead Jerry O'Connell's Arrival On Show

Sharon Osbourne and her exit became highly publicized that a tabloid made several claims out of it. Osbourne's long-running career on "The Talk" came to an end after an episode showed her on-air feud with Sheryl Underwood. Following the incident, she went on a three-week hiatus before the former host decided to leave her post after the network's internal investigation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: What Did You Think of LeVar Burton’s First Night as Guest Host? (POLL)

It’s finally happened! LeVar Burton made his guest-hosting debut on Jeopardy! after months of fan campaigns. So, how did he do? The Star Trek star and former Reading Rainbow host took to the stage once helmed by Alex Trebek and welcomed three new contestants for an exciting game. As Season 37 nears its end, it’s difficult to keep from comparing Burton to the guest hosts who came before him.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like The View Is Pulling A Jeopardy After Meghan McCain's Exit

Some of TV's most dependable rivalries in recent years have been front and center on ABC's The View, but things could potentially become less nerve-grinding in the topical chat show's future now that Meghan McCain is making her exit going into the fall. Of course, that only holds true if the network replaces McCain with someone who won't dive right into butting heads with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Before making any permanent replacement choice goes, though, it seems like The View will utilize a guest-host plan similar to how Jeopardy! has handled filling its Alex Trebek void.

Comments / 18

Community Policy