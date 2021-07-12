Why Did 'The View' Host Barbara Walters Leave the Daytime Talk Show?
The View has experienced countless host changes since it premiered on ABC in August 1997, but there was no bigger departure than Barbara Walters in 2014. That year, Walters, now 91, chose to retire from the daytime talk show. The legendary journalist made the decision on her own terms. Unlike other departures from the show, there was no drama behind Walters' choice. Walters was 85 when she retired from The View.popculture.com
