Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brighton Star 'Excited' About Possibility of Playing For Man City - Process of Transfer Could Move 'Very Quickly'

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIzG9_0aukaiZ500

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign under Graham Potter, and has attracted interest from several Premier League sides - including Arsenal, who have had two official bids rejected for Brighton defender Ben White.

The LOSC Lille academy graduate, who amassed 39 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls last term, has two years left on his current deal at the Amex Stadium.

It has been reported by French outlet Blue Moon that the Mali international is 'excited' about the possibility of playing for Pep Guardiola's side from next season, and the Etihad hierarchy could add the midfielder to their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Arsenal are also targeting a move for the Issia-born star, who joined Brighton from Lille in the summer of 2018.

It has further been reported that a potential deal to secure Bissouma's services could be sealed quickly, as Brighton have already signed his replacement - Enock Mwepu from RB Leipzig on a three-year contract.

It could be a clever move to bring Bissouma to the Etihad this summer, with veteran midfielder and club captain Fernandinho having signed a one-year contract extension.

However, the chances of claiming a spot in the first team remain highly unlikely for Bissouma, with Rodri sealing his status as the first choice pick in the middle of the park after a breakthrough 2020/21 campaign in Manchester.

Though the Premier League champions are primarily looking to strengthen their attack after suffering Champions League final heartbreak, they could pounce on the possibility of strengthening their options in central midfield this summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
87
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Enock Mwepu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton#Man City#Arsenal#Losc#Seagulls#French#Issia#Rb Leipzig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSkySports

Man City transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window. Jack Grealish - The Aston Villa midfielder is reportedly reconsidering his much-touted £100m move to City (Mail, July 18); City want to sign Grealish after Euro 2020, but Aston Villa remain determined to keep him and have opened talks about a new contract (Sky Sports, June 25).
Premier LeagueTribal Football

STUNNER! Man City place Sterling on transfer-list

Manchester City have sensationally transfer-listed Raheem Sterling. The Mirror says City have made Sterling available for transfer this summer as part of a squad overhaul from boss Pep Guardiola. The Premier League champions are intent on adding to their squad with premium talent in this transfer window but are aware...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City place in-form star on the transfer list

Manchester City have been linked with Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer. While the Cityzens are said to be extremely close to signing Jack Grealish, the same cannot be said about the Cityzens’ pursuit of his English teammate, Harry Kane. Harry Kane has been valued at a mammoth £150...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City and Juventus 'Talking' Over Transfer - Player Requests Move via Agent Conversation

Manchester City and Juventus are 'talking' over the possibility of securing a transfer for Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, according to the latest information. The former Palmeiras frontman has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium for several months now, and with Manchester City looking to secure funding for a move for Harry Kane, a transfer would likely suit all parties.
Premier League90min.com

Manchester City to field Under-23 players in Community Shield

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City will be fielding Under-23 players when they take on Leicester City in the Community Shield. The game - which takes place every year between the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup - will be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 7 August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy