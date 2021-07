Coronation Street spoilers to follow. Coronation Street has announced the return of Imran Habeeb's ex-wife Sabeen as part of a tension-filled upcoming storyline. The long-running ITV soap revealed the comeback in a what's-to-come tease recently, in which it explained that Imran (Charlie de Melo) will be torn between his current partner Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) and former spouse Sabeen – who Digital Spy can confirm will now be played by Unforgotten's Zora Bishop.