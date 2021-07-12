Cancel
Victoria Beckham Revealed The Lucky Dress She Keeps In Her Closet

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe odds are, you have at least one item in your wardrobe that you use as a sartorial good luck charm. Maybe it’s an heirloom ring that’s blessed your family for generations, or perhaps it’s a go-to blouse that’s helped you ace job interviews in the past. Or, like Victoria Beckham’s goldfish dress, maybe you own an item that features symbolic motifs of good fortune. On July 11, the fashion designer took to Instagram to show off a white dress with a plunging V-neck, artfully-placed shoulder cutouts, and a vibrant pattern of bright orange fish. Beckham dubbed her fish motif dress her “lucky dress,” as the creatures represent good luck in certain cultures like in China and Japan. “Lots of cultures consider [goldfish] lucky, it’s said to bring positive energy, wealth, harmony, and grant wishes,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

