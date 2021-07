Like most of RPS, I’ve spent the day picking up random rectangular things and trying to pretend they’re a Steam Deck. That’s how I ruined my partner’s jigsaw puzzle. I think... Yes, I think I want one. Steam has stealthily been positioning itself as a good portable OS right under our noses, all it needed was the correct form factor. This looks like it. They've somehow take all their spare hardware bits and made a PC out of it, which has really got me wondering just how capable it is, and what I could do with it. Here are eight things I'll probably do on mine.