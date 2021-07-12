Cancel
Davenport, IA

East Locust Street Sinkhole Repairs Still Underway

For those of you who live or work in Davenport, Iowa you may remember in late June when a huge sinkhole came about on East Locust Street. The Davenport Police Department had to shut down traffic in order to begin repairs for all the damage. However, during all the hustle and bustle of figuring out how to fix this giant hole in the street, officials unfortunately discovered a number of other issues lying below the pavement.

