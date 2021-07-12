Cancel
Miranda Lambert on Her Next Album: ‘Stay Tuned, It’s Not Far’

By Billy Dukes
102.7 KORD
 19 days ago
Miranda Lambert's name seems to be popping up on everyone else's songs but her own lately, but that figures to change soon. The "Settling Down" singer has a credit on Parker McCollum's upcoming album. She wrote a song called "Thought You Should Know" with Morgan Wallen. Ashely McBryde has talked about writing with Lambert in recent years, and recently, Lambert says, it's been Caylee Hammack and Lainey Wilson in the writing room with her.

