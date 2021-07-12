Man City Reveal Stance On Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann Amid Transfer Gossip

The Blaugrana have been put under immense pressure owing to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the club's gross debt nearing a staggering amount of €1.2 billion.

With the club looking to trim their wage budget by offloading a series of star players to tie Lionel Messi down till 2023, the France international has emerged as one of the favourites to depart the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Chelsea have been the 'most active' side in the race to land the 30-year-old, who is currently one of the highest earners in Catalonia, according to the latest reports from Spain.

According to Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, City have informed the La Liga outfit that they have 'no interest' in buying the forward this summer.

It has been stated that several clubs have vested their interest in securing the services of the World Cup winner, including his former employers Atlético Madrid, with whom he won the La Liga title in 2014.

Moreover, Barcelona are hanging their hats on a loan switch for the ex-Real Sociedad star, as club officials believe that they cannot earn a significant amount from the sale of the striker, who has three years left on his current deal with the La Liga giants.

Barcelona would prefer to sell Griezmann to a club outside Spain, and the club are in 'full favour' of sanctioning a loan move if the buyer club are willing to pay his entire wages.

Following the recent arrival(s) of Memphis Depay and Sergio Agüero to the La Liga giants, the France international would reportedly be open to a move away from the Camp Nou, where he would feature more regularly.

However, it has also been mentioned that Griezmann prefers a return to Atlético, who have explored the possibility of a swap deal involving Saúl Ñíguez and their former star - a deal which will prove difficult to broker for economic reasons.

After bagging 20 goals and 12 assists in 51 appearances for Ronald Koeman's side in the previous campaign, the forward has well and truly proved his salt after a frustrating start to life at Barcelona since his move in 2019.

