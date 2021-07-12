Ryan Hall reveals he suffered broken hand in knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in first statement after UFC 264
Ryan Hall has issued his first statement after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 264 this past Saturday night. The submission specialist had never tasted defeat previously inside the octagon but Topuria made him pay after Hall was unable to drag the fight down to the ground for any significant amount of time or control his opponent in the grappling exchanges.www.mmafighting.com
