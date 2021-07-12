Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Ryan Hall reveals he suffered broken hand in knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in first statement after UFC 264

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Hall has issued his first statement after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 264 this past Saturday night. The submission specialist had never tasted defeat previously inside the octagon but Topuria made him pay after Hall was unable to drag the fight down to the ground for any significant amount of time or control his opponent in the grappling exchanges.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Ige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Georgian#Ufc 264 Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Goes Full WWE Mode In The Middle Of A Fight

Sometimes professional boxing has moments that surprise you. Instances in the ring where all caution goes out the window. Recently Archie Sharp of the UK produced one — with this:. (Hat tip BT Sport YouTube) Well, there you have it. Sharp an excellent fighter to keep an eye on by...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Suspending’ TJ Dillashaw In UFC?

TJ Dillashaw (16-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) is one of the most popular fighters in the MMA world. He tested positive for EPO back in January 2019 after he struggled to make the flyweight mark for his title fight loss against then-champion Henry Cejudo. He was then suspended for two years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and beat Cory Sandhagen on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 27. TJ Dillashaw was also banned from a major UFC show.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Signs With New Company?

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar has been away from the company and he is a free agent now. He did not renew his contract with Vince McMahon’s company after it got expired. It turns out he is taking some other options into consideration rather than a return to WWE.
UFCmmanews.com

Amanda Nunes Issues Statement On Removal From UFC 265

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes has spoken out about being forced to pull out of UFC 265. Nunes was scheduled to put her 135-pound gold on the line against Julianna Pena. The bout would’ve served as UFC 265’s co-main event on Aug. 7. That is no longer the case as Nunes has tested positive for COVID-19.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Chuck Liddell & Paige VanZant Bombshell Leaks

Dan Halloway of the Drinkin’ Bros podcast took to social media via Instagram to post a picture with UFC icon Chuck Liddell in between recording their highly-acclaimed show. In the caption Halloway revealed that the trio were discussing ‘notorious’ plans to steal Paige VanZant’s dog as he stated: “chuckliddell explaining his plans to @stjamesstjames and I to steal @paigevanzant dog.” Paige VanZant went to the beach after her latest loss in this recent photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Cormier Drops Dustin Poirier Wife Bombshell

Daniel Cormier is a celebrated UFC icon much like Conor McGregor – however, Cormier believes that the ‘Infamous One’ has gone too far in his presuet of trash talk. During a recent edition of his ever-popular ESPN show DC &RC, Cormier explained how he believes the personal attacks on family members by Conor McGregor such as Dustin Poirier’s wife, and accusations of inappropriate DM’s, and Khabib’s father went too far and over the line. Credit to MMA Fighting for the below transcription. Daniel Cormier recently ‘exposed’ this rigged UFC Vegas 32 fight.
WWE411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Not Doing A Match With Light Tubes Again

Last night’s AEW Fight for the Fallen main event featured Chris Jericho against Nick Gage in a ‘no rules’ match that featured light tubes, a pizza slicer and a pane of glass, among other things. Jericho eventually won the match with the Judas Effect, after breaking light tubes over his head. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he was told that AEW won’t be doing a match with this level of violence again. It was noted specifically that it was a “one time thing”.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington ‘Rejects’ Nate Diaz Fight For Sad Reason

The ‘Tribute to the Kings’ event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took place on Saturday, June 19, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions and produced by Global Sports Streaming. As revealed by reports, it seems the promoters of the event wanted to get UFC megastars, Nate and Nick Diaz, to compete in boxing matches at the event as well. However, while Nate Diaz was definitely interested in competing at the event, it seems the UFC prevented him from doing so. Jake Paul also begged Nate Diaz in a previously leaked phone call.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Warn’ Top Name He’ll Be Fired

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
UFCUSA Today

Billy Quarantillo: First octagon loss was 'wake up call' going into UFC on ESPN 26

LAS VEGAS – Billy Quarantillo thinks he’s evolved greatly since his first octagon loss and is eager to show it against Gabriel Benitez at UFC on ESPN 26. Quarantillo (15-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) had a nine-fight winning streak snapped in December when he lost a unanimous decision to Gavin Tucker at UFC 256. He’ll attempt to bounce back Saturday when he meets Benitez (22-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in a featherweight bout on the ESPN-televised card at the UFC Apex.
UFCmmanews.com

Miesha Tate: If Julianna Peña Doesn’t Defeat Amanda Nunes, I Will

Miesha Tate is rooting for Julianna Peña to defeat Amanda Nunes at UFC 265, but if she loses, Tate is ready to step up. Miesha Tate is on the eve of making her UFC return at UFC Vegas 31 against Marion Reneau. Tate has been away from the sport for five years but is confident that she will again be a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division. Through the first part of her career, Tate found success and was champion for a time. Although being champion again would be nice, she is on the sidelines looking in for the time being.
UFCFanSided

Conor McGregor reveals he had multiple fractures in leg before Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 264

Conor McGregor says his leg already had injuries before the gruesome, yet bizarre, finish to his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The conclusion to the highly anticipated trilogy match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 264 — in which McGregor was left unable to continue after one round due to a leg injury — is still being talked about nearly a week later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy