Ryan Hall reveals he suffered broken hand in knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in first statement after UFC 264

Miesha Tate is rooting for Julianna Peña to defeat Amanda Nunes at UFC 265, but if she loses, Tate is ready to step up. Miesha Tate is on the eve of making her UFC return at UFC Vegas 31 against Marion Reneau. Tate has been away from the sport for five years but is confident that she will again be a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division. Through the first part of her career, Tate found success and was champion for a time. Although being champion again would be nice, she is on the sidelines looking in for the time being.