Juvenile Suspect Arrested for Stabbing of Buellton Man

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. A juvenile suspect is in custody for the stabbing in Buellton this past weekend. On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at about 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 100-block of Second Street in Buellton for a fight where a victim was possibly stabbed. When deputies arrived, they discovered an adult male victim who was critically injured with a life-threatening knife wound to his neck. The victim was subsequently air-lifted to Santa Barbara Cottage hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.