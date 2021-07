LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There were a few isolated showers/weak storms that popped up east of Lubbock this morning. Now this afternoon a few isolated showers/weak storms have developed south of Lubbock, moving from north to south. As expected, most of our area is missing the rain today. Even the recording sites that did receive rain didn’t get much, with totals on the Texas Tech Mesonet of just a few hundredths of an inch.