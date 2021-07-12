Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Lining Up A Bid For Premier League Star, Current Striker Juventus' 'Favourite' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #27

By harryasiddall
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3gir_0aukZe8Y00

Ah, that's not a nice feeling is it? The England team end their European Championship journey as heroes, but ultimately fell short in a penalty shootout loss to Italy on Sunday night.

Turning attentions back to Manchester City, the transfer gossip will surely accelerate as the countdown to the new season begins.

We've got a few to get through today, so let's get started...

Arrivals

Antonee Robinson - Rumour Rating: 5/10

First up, journalist Alan Nixon says Manchester City and Wolves are keen on Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, with both clubs seeing him as a top squad addition.

The young American talent has appeared 28 times in the Premier League and has seemingly attracted interest from a number of clubs with a string of impressive performances.

I'm not quite sure what to make of this one. With Fulham going down last season, there's obviously a chance to get a quality player at a cut price.

However, it'll rely on selling Benjamin Mendy, and that's proving extremely difficult with his injury record and high wage demands.

Erling Haaland - Rumour Rating: 3/10

This is a name we haven't seen in a while...

Erling Haaland ‘can imagine’ playing at Chelsea, Manchester City, or Real Madrid in the future, but a move is ‘unlikely’ this summer, thats according to a report this morning by SPORT.

Plain and simply, Erling Haaland isn't going anywhere this summer.

Borussia Dortmund are in no need to sell having already made around £80 million from the sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. Plus, the Norwegians cheaper release clause isn't active until next summer, so expect all the clammer for his signature then.

Further claims by journalist Patrick Berger admits it'd take a sum of €175 million to prize him away from Borussia Dortmund. With again, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid the potential suitors.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 6/10

This is one we're expecting to heat up now Euro 2020 is over.

According to FootyInsider, Manchester City are lining up a £90 million bid for Jack Grealish.

This story blew up a few weeks ago when TalkSport released a report claiming a deal had already been struck. So this may be nothing new, but we'll have to wait and see.

Later in the day, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Manchester City are interested in the midfielder and will decide soon whether to make an offer. However, Aston Villa are still confident they can tempt their star man into signing a new contract.

Ashley Preece from Birmingham Live released his own report, claiming Manchester City are still weighing up a move for Jack Grealish with talks yet to progress further.

Antoine Griezmann - Rumour Rating: 1/10

Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News has released a report claiming Barcelona have been made aware that Manchester City have no interest in buying Antoine Griezmann this summer.

This seems dead in the water.

The club have briefed the media and they're going nowhere near the French international in their hunt for a Sergio Agüero replacement.

Yves Bissouma - Rumour Rating: 5/10

According to @FRBlueMoon on Twitter, Yves Bissouma could join Manchester City this summer. The 24 year-old is ‘excited’ about the possibility of playing for the club, while Arsenal are eyeing him too.

The process of a transfer could move ‘very quickly’, as Brighton have already signed his replacement.

The midfielder is 100% a talent and I have no doubt Manchester City will have an eye on him. But with Fernandinho's contract extension and the latest news claiming academy star Romeo Lavia is set to be promoted to the first team, I have my doubts on this one.

Departures

Gabriel Jesus - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Gabriel Jesus remains Juventus’ favourite to bolster their attack this summer, with the Manchester City striker having been ‘in the sights’ at the club for years, according to Tuttosport as relayed by Sport Witness.

A bit of relaying old news going on here. It's clear Juventus are at a crossroads regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future and will need to line up replacements should he decide to leave.

Gabriel Jesus has always been on their radar and if Manchester City do bring in a world class number nine, the Brazilian may wish to move on.

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
87
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Sergio Agüero
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Benjamin Mendy
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Barcelona#The Premier League#European Championship#Fulham#American#Real Madrid#Borussia Dortmund#Norwegians#Talksport#Birmingham Live#French#Twitter#Arsenal#Brighton#Academy#Tuttosport#Sport Witness#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Gossip
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Fulham F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City whizkid Torres talks up Barcelona striker Griezmann

Manchester City youngster Ferran Torres was full of praise for France and Barcelona striker Antonie Griezmann. The experienced attacker is being linked with a move to City, as the Catalan giants are eager to remove his wages from their salary bill ahead of the new La Liga season. Spanish reports...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Boakye: Beitar Jerusalem snap up former Juventus striker

The 28-year-old has completed a transfer to the Israeli elite division side after a spell in Poland. Israeli top-flight club Beitar Jerusalem have announced the signing of Ghana international Richmond Boakye-Yiadom. The striker joins The Lions from the Capital on a one-year contract, with an option to extend for a...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Departing Player Confirms A 'Top Level Striker' Incoming, Updates On Premier League Midfielder 'In The Next Days' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #35

In the 35th edition of City Xtra's transfer round-up, there's updates on Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, Sporting's in-demand teenager Nuno Mendes, Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa, as well as an update on the Blues' pursuit of a striker. So let's get right into it... Arrivals. Jack Grealish -...
Premier LeagueSports Illustrated

Man City Forward Closes In On Multi-Million Pound Exit, Club Ruled Out Of Three Striker Target Pursuits - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #30

To nobody's surprise, rumours surrounding Manchester City's summer plans have continued to swirl, and there's been several developments on the striker front as Etihad officials continue their pursuit of an immediate Sergio Aguero replacement. As always, City Xtra are here to keep you up to date with the last 24...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Juventus pushing to sign Man City striker Gabriel Jesus

Juventus are pushing to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. The Sun says Juve coach Max Allegri making Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, 24, his No 1 target, but the club face a financial mess. City want cash up front as they chase Kane, 27, and Villa's Jack Grealish, 25. Kane remains City...

Comments / 0

Community Policy