Man City Prepare Staggering Eight-Figure Bid For Premier League and England Star

By Adam Booker
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 17 days ago

The Aston Villa star has long been the subject of a potential move to the Etihad stadium after a very impressive return to the Premier League football for Aston Villa in the past two seasons.

With talks of an attacking revamp underway at Manchester City, the England man could be viewed as a long term superstar for the Blues, who will be looking to add to their already impressive squad.

Along with Harry Kane, Grealish has been rumored to be one of the Premier League champion’s main targets in the summer window. And while money will need to be raised by the club in order to pull off an audacious swoop for the two stars, City could be inching closer to one of their main targets.

According to Football Insider, the Etihad club are set to bid £90 million for the attacking midfielder - which would be a new record for a British club. According to reports, the Villa star is on the top of Pep Guardiola’s priority list, and the club are willing to spend big money to appease their legendary manager.

To match Guardiola’s desire, Grealish is said to have aspirations of playing consistent Champions League football, and to learn under the famed Manchester City boss.

Recent reports have stated that the Birmingham club value their talisman at £100 million, however, some around the club believe that a bid in the range of £90 million could be accepted.

CityXtra

CityXtra

