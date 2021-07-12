Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Utility Billing to switch payment system

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
 16 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello Utility Billing Department will start using a new payment processing system this month.

The City of Pocatello Utility Billing Department will begin processing payments using Paymentus starting July 14.

The city says the new software is more user-friendly, allows users to schedule a date to make their payment, and also features automated pay-by-phone functionality as well as mobile, pay-by-text and email payment options.

“We are excited to offer a software program that has a variety of payment options that are more convenient and better serve our customers,” Utility Billing Director Cindy Robbins said. “The ability to choose a payment date when accessing the online payment portion will be a huge benefit for customers wishing to set up payments that work with their schedule.”

On the city’s end, the change simplifies the accounting process for City employees, improves security, and allows staff to send notifications to customers.

“Paymentus streamlines and improves many of the administrative functions of our online bill payment system for both our customers as well as our employees,” Chief Information Officer Chris Sorensen said. “There are also additional features that we are looking into such as Paypal and Venmo for our utility customers.”

Because of the switch, customers who use the online portal for payments will need to re-signup for the service at ipn.paymentus.com/cp/poci starting July 14. The City’s previous system, Click2Gov, will not be operational after August 13. Customers who sign-up for Paymentus before August 13 and use the autopay option will need to disable autopay on their Click2Gov account to avoid being double billed.

Credit/debit card and ACH/e-check users will be charged a $2.50 convenience fee per transaction up to $350 by Paymentus. Previously, the cost of processing credit/debit card and ACH/e-check transactions has been paid by the City. In fiscal year 2020, the City paid $167,869 in fees for utility bill payments.

Residents who do not want to pay the fee can pay with cash or check at the Utility Billing window at City Hall, 911 N. 7 th Ave., drop their payment in the drop boxes at City Hall, or mail their payment to:

City of Pocatello – Utility Billing Dept.
P.O. Box 4169
Pocatello, ID 83205-4169

Residents can also avoid the convenience fee by utilizing the bank draft option with Utility Billing or bill pay through their financial institution.

If you are mailing your payment or any communication to the Utility Billing Department, please include the service address.

Customers with questions about the switch can contact the Utility Billing Department at 208-234-6241 or utilities@pocatello.us.

For more information on the Utility Billing Department, visit pocatello.us/353/Utility-Billing.

The post Pocatello Utility Billing to switch payment system appeared first on Local News 8 .

