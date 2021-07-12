Cancel
Our outdoors: Turning 20

By Nick Simonson
Capital Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 20 years ago this summer I took a job in between college and law school as a part-time reporter for my hometown newspaper, the Valley City Times-Record. In fact, it’s a publication for which I still proudly write today, and I am happy and sometimes amazed that they’ve kept me on this long and through many moves. Between reporting on developing technology in the community, looking over the police blotter and covering the occasional Legion baseball game that summer, I was also given an opportunity to share my growing passion for the outdoors, which at that time was solely focused on angling.

