New CSUCCESS Initiative Will Enhance Equity and Student Achievement for CSU Students

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California State University system has announced it will be following through with plans to require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 this coming fall semester. CSU and University of California leaders announced the proposed requirement earlier in the year. In the previous announcement, the requirement was based on full FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. All vaccines currently available in the US have only gotten emergency approval so far. However, on Tuesday, CSU leaders said they wouldn’t be waiting for the FDA anymore. “The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a statement. The final date to certify vaccination status will vary by campus, CSU officials say, but all certifications will need to be done no later than Sept. 30. Earlier in the month, the UC system also announced that COVID-19 vaccinations would be mandatory for students and staff. Both the UC and CSU systems have been planning to have most students return to campus by fall.