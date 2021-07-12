New CSUCCESS Initiative Will Enhance Equity and Student Achievement for CSU Students

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLargest-ever CSU device distribution will provide iPad Air for up to 35,000 first-year and new transfer students at eight campuses, including Fresno State. The California State University (CSU) today announced the launch of the first phase of CSUCCESS (California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success), a bold initiative to enhance student achievement and create more equitable opportunities for the CSU community by providing industry-leading technology. As part of the initial phase which kicks off with the upcoming fall 2021 term at eight campuses, the CSU will offer an iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio to all incoming first-year and new transfer students who register to participate in the initiative. Students will be provided with this iPad bundle for the entirety of their undergraduate experience at the CSU.

California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

CSU to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty, staff on campus this fall

California State University — the nation’s largest four-year public university system — will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall semester. Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed, with unvaccinated students having to undergo frequent coronavirus testing. The decision announced...
Nash County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

NCC selects new student ambassadors

Nash Community College recently held an orientation and leadership session to welcome its student ambassadors for the 2021-22 academic year. Students are selected for the program based on application, letters of recommendation and an interview. They must be enrolled at NCC as a full-time student, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and demonstrate a commitment to academic and career success.
CollegesPosted by
CBS Sacramento

CSU No Longer Waiting For Full Approval From FDA, Will Require All Students And Staff To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California State University system has announced it will be following through with plans to require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 this coming fall semester. CSU and University of California leaders announced the proposed requirement earlier in the year. In the previous announcement, the requirement was based on full FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. All vaccines currently available in the US have only gotten emergency approval so far. However, on Tuesday, CSU leaders said they wouldn’t be waiting for the FDA anymore. “The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a statement. The final date to certify vaccination status will vary by campus, CSU officials say, but all certifications will need to be done no later than Sept. 30. Earlier in the month, the UC system also announced that COVID-19 vaccinations would be mandatory for students and staff. Both the UC and CSU systems have been planning to have most students return to campus by fall.
South Holland, ILssc.edu

South Suburban College to Host Virtual Open Houses for Student Resources and Workforce Equity Initiative Programs July 27th and 28th

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL–It’s not too late to get registered and take advantage of a variety of free resources at South Suburban College (SSC) this fall. To help future students get started, the College is hosting a Student Resources Virtual Open House on July 28th at 6 p.m. and a Workforce Equity Initiative Virtual Open House on July 29th at 6 p.m.
Ventura County, CAvcccd.edu

Zero Textbook Cost Program Advances Equity and Academic Success for VCCCD Students

The Ventura County Community College District has implemented the Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) program at Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges. Textbooks and supplies are often among the largest educational expenses college students face. As a result, 65% of college students have avoided purchasing textbooks due to prohibitive prices, according to a recent survey by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund.
CollegesFremont Tribune

Morningside University honors students for academic achievement

Morningside University has named 238 students as Roadman Scholars and 141 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year. Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76...
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

New student regent is a first‑gen college student and parent

PULLMAN, Wash. — A WSU Vancouver graduate who returned to the University to pursue a Ph.D. now will also serve on the Board of Regents. Shain Wright, a second year student in the Cultural Studies and Social Thought in Education doctoral program, was selected to serve a one-year term as WSU’s student regent. Wright holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Evergreen State College as well as two bachelor’s degrees from WSU Vancouver.
Jackson, MSPicayune Item

Belhaven University Chemistry Majors Selected for Competitive Research Program

Jackson, Miss. – Four Belhaven University chemistry majors were selected for Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU), a highly competitive research program. Students from around the country apply, but only a few are selected every year. “These programs are competitive across the entire country, this is the first time we’ve had...
Collegesfarmvilleherald.com

SVCC receives grant to help students achieve degrees

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) recently received the Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative (RVHI) Award from the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) to help close the educational attainment gap between the Rural Horseshoe region and the state at large. Named for the 65th governor of Virginia,...
CollegesDelaware Gazette

New consortium to aid students

Ohio Wesleyan University is part of a new consortium that will bring together 14 independent colleges and universities, and 10 community colleges across Ohio to create pathways for community college students to earn four-year bachelor’s degrees in English, psychology and biology. The new “Ohio Consortium for Transfer Pathways to the...
Collegeslanereport.com

NKU forgives student debt accumulated during the pandemic among $3M equity initiatives

— Northern Kentucky University announces $3 million in Equity Initiatives that prioritize students impacted the most during the pandemic. Using federal coronavirus relief funds, the Equity Initiatives advance NKU’s strategic framework, Success by Design, which outlines three pillars of student success: access, completion, and career & community engagement. NKU’s first...
Elon, NCELON University

SURE showcases summer research achievements of Elon students, mentors

During a two-hour showcase on Wednesday, 45 Elon students demonstrated what can be achieved by dedicating time to undergraduate research and cultivating deeper relationships with their research mentors as part of the Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE). Oral presentations exploring topics including the sciences, arts, humanities, education and beyond were...
CollegesOdessa American

UTPB welcomes new student

Photos of University of Texas Permian Basin’s new student orientation Monday at the Student Activity Center and Science and Technology Building.
Toppenish, WAyvcc.edu

YVC Upward Bound student Lupita Reyes earns NAEOP achievement award

Yakima Valley College’s Upward Bound (UB) program is excited to announce that student Lupita Reyes of Toppenish has been awarded the FON Scholarship Achievement Award from the Northwest Association Educational Opportunity Programs (NAEOP). This competitive scholarship is open to students involved in TRIO programs in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska.
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

New dean of students joining IC

Jessica Edonick will join Illinois College as its dean of students starting Aug. 2. She will be responsible for creating a supportive, welcoming, safe and inclusive community for students. Edonick will work closely with students and student organizations and oversee several areas that support students, including residential life, career readiness and experiential learning, community engagement, global programs, health and wellness, psychological counseling and campus safety.
nec.edu

New Student Programs

New Student Move-In Fall Welcome begins with Move-In Day and continues until the start of classes. Fall Welcome is required for all new students. Commuter students and transfer students also participate in Fall Welcome. During Fall Welcome, you will meet with your FYS Group, engage in academic experiences, review safety and wellness procedures, and participate in fun college traditions. More information about Fall Welcome will be released by mid-summer.

