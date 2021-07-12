Cancel
Timothée Chalamet rests on Tilda Swinton's shoulder in sweet moment as they attend The French Dispatch premiere at Cannes Film Festival

By Lydia Catling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Timothée Chalamet shared a sweet moment with Tilda Swinton as they hit the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

The duo arrived together for the premiere of their latest film The French Dispatch on Monday night.

As they posed for pictures on the red carpet Timothée, 25, showed the pair had developed a fantastic bond as he cosied up to the 60-year-old actress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBITA_0aukYs8r00
Friends: Timothée Chalamet rested his head on Tilda Swinton's shoulder in sweet moment as they hit the red carpet at The French Dispatch premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2021 on Monday

As well as embracing each other, the pair held hands as they were snapped upon arrival to the star-studded event.

Tilda put on a colourful display wearing a floor-length red dress with green sequinned sleeves for the appearance.

She also donned a quirky hot pink short-sleeve jacket and a pair of matching pink high heels.

Timothée also opted for a standout outfit, wearing a shiny silver suit with a cream shirt underneath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I15Hp_0aukYs8r00
Sweet: As they posed for pictures on the red carpet Timothée, 25, showed the pair had developed a fantastic bond as he cosied up to the 60-year-old actress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVvEf_0aukYs8r00
Hugs: As well as embracing each other, the pair held hands as they were snapped upon arrival to the star-studded event

He finished off the look with a pair of cream leather heeled boots which matched her shirt.

Tilda and Timothée were joined by Lyna Khoudri, director Wes Anderson, Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody.

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch follows a group of journalists and is based on the writings of The New Yorker.

Set in a fictional 20th-century French city, the anthology follows the development of a series of stories published in the titular magazine, and it opens with editor Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray) on the paper's last day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhzRn_0aukYs8r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rm9vQ_0aukYs8r00

Do it like Tilda Swinton in a dress by Haider Ackermann

Haider Achermann jacket and dress

Shop Haider Ackermann

Tilda Swinton ensured all eyes were on her as she was spotted walking the red carpet at the Cannes premier of the film 'The French Dispatch'.

She selected a colorful look from one of her go-to designers, Haider Ackermann. The Colombian-born designer put a sleek orange dress with a sharp tailored pink blazer next to metallic gold sleeves.

We love a burst of color this time of year, and the cheery tangerine hue in this dress is an absolute must-have for nights out on the town or any dressier affair on your calendar. Sadly we can't buy this exact look online, but follow her lead and invest in a similar look with one of our look-alike dresses in the carousel below!

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zw24z_0aukYs8r00
Chic: Timothée also opted for a standout outfit, wearing a shiny silver suit with a cream shirt underneath

The film was originally set to premiere at the 2020 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic the event had to be postponed.

One of the film's stars Lea Seydoux, 36, has tested positive for Covid-19 forcing her to miss the premiere.

As well as The French Dispatch, Lea appears in The Story Of My Wife, France, and Deception which are all set to debut over the coming days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPnPC_0aukYs8r00
Fashionista: He finished off the look with a pair of cream leather heeled boots which matched her shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBKes_0aukYs8r00
Star-studded: Tilda and Timothée were joined by Lyna Khoudri (second from left), director Wes Anderson, Bill Murray (right), Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yUGt_0aukYs8r00
Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch follows a group of journalists and is based on the writings of The New Yorker. Pictured left to right: Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, director Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYncr_0aukYs8r00
Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, which also stars Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton amongst its A-List cast, follows a group of journalists and is based on the writings of The New Yorker

It is unclear which film set Lea was working on when she contracted the virus, as she is said to be in pre-production for two films, Crimes of the Future and Le Bal des Folles.

According to a report from Variety on Saturday, the Blue is the Warmest Colour star got the virus on set of her new film despite having both doses of the vaccine and being asymptomatic.

A spokesperson for Lea confirmed to the publication that she had tested positive for the virus, and stated she will remain in quarantine until her doctors have advised her it is safe for her to travel.

Cannes Film Festival’s general secretary Francois Desrousseaux informed Variety that those attending the festival are tested on a daily basis, and an average of three people per day have been positive cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRYhQ_0aukYs8r00
Missed out: Lea Seydoux, 36, has tested positive for Covid-19 forcing her to miss the premiere. As well as The French Dispatch, Lea appears in three more films set to debut

