Love Island 2021: When does Casa Amor start?

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Love Island season is officially underway – and that can only mean one thing: Casa Amor is on the horizon.

Fans of the ITV reality series will know that Casa Amor is the name given to the second villa that is introduced sometime during the season.

What is Casa Amor?

Half of the contestants – divided by gender – are separated from their other halves and put into a separate villa where they mix with a new load of singles looking to stir up trouble between the existing couples.

The same also occurs in the original villa for the other islanders.

Over the course of three to four days, the contestants get to know the new singles before making a choice whether to stick with their partner or couple up with someone new when they return to the villa.

Casa Amor has historically been responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments.

With some of this season’s couples looking as if they’ve settled down – such as Liberty and Jake; Chloe and Toby; Millie and Liam; Lucinda and Brad – fans are already looking forward to when Casa Amor will cause some ruckus.

In June this year, it was confirmed that Casa Amor will be making an appearance this season. A source told The Sun : “It’s the twist that makes the show and gives them some of their best scenes and ratings. The episodes where half of the cast go to Casa Amor always rate really highly so producers were keen to keep it in.”

When will Casa Amor happen this season?

While an exact date for Casa Amor is yet to be confirmed, historically the segment has taken place in the fourth week of the show.

Season five introduced Casa Amor on day 28. Similarly, the season four villa was divided during week four on day 26.

If past seasons are anything to go by, fans can expect Casa Amor to take place in a little over a week. Tonight’s episode (12 July) was day 14 in the villa, meaning couples will likely be divided in approximately 10 days.

Love Island airs at 9.00pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Episodes are available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.

